Onitsha Traditional Council kicks against use of masquerades for politics

The Onitsha Traditional Council in Anambra State has strongly condemned the use of masquerades during political events in the city, warning that such practices constitute an abuse of its traditional values and will no longer be tolerated.

In a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Council, Chief Osita Anionwu, the body cautioned that politicising masquerades could create divisions among the people and threaten the unity of the Onitsha community.

“The Traditional Council views this development as a dangerous precedent that threatens the sanctity and neutrality of Onitsha’s cultural institutions. For centuries, the people of Onitsha have successfully preserved their unique cultural heritage, embracing modernity while maintaining the integrity of their traditions. Masquerades, as sacred embodiments of the ancestors, play a vital role in the spiritual and communal life of Onitsha people,” the statement read.

It further stressed that linking masquerades with political movements or candidates undermines their spiritual authority and the communal purpose they serve.

The Council also expressed concern over what it described as “external interference” in Onitsha’s cultural practices, particularly the use of masquerades from outside the city to influence local customs and traditions.

“We stress that these masquerades are alien to Onitsha and have no place in our cultural landscape,” it added.

In light of this, the Council called on security agencies to collaborate with traditional authorities to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

It also urged political aspirants and their supporters to respect Onitsha’s cultural heritage and refrain from using sacred institutions for political gain, warning that the politicisation of cultural symbols could lead to unnecessary conflict and division.

“We appeal to our subjects to remain united, strong, and vigilant, and fiercely protect the integrity of our traditions,” the statement continued.

Reaffirming its stance, the Onitsha Traditional Council declared its commitment to upholding and defending the cultural values that have defined the identity of the Onitsha people for generations.

