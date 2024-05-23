The Anambra State Police Command intercepted a gang member of a notorious gun-running syndicate in Onitsha and recovered seven brand-new Jojef Magnum pump action guns concealed in a bag, on Thursday 23 May, 2024

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, the breakthrough was achieved through the practical intelligence and tact-led policing strategy of the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam.

This strategy aims to frustrate criminal plans, particularly in response to intel received over time about planned attacks by unlawful groups and secessionists intending to enforce an illegal sit-at-home order on May 30, 2024.

“The operatives laid ambush at the identified location at Creek Road, Onitsha, and the convener/gunrunner, upon sighting the police, abandoned the bag and took to his heels,” Ikenga said.

Following this incident, the CP has directed a manhunt for the notorious gunrunner and his gang. He urged Ndi Anambra to continue providing security information, assuring that the police will act upon it to frustrate the activities of criminals and non-state actors in the state.