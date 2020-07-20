Oniru crisis: Ensure peaceful transition, Erelu Kuti tells royal family

Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Dr Abiola Dosumu, has admonished warring parties within the Iru kingdom royalty to sheathe their sword and ensure a peaceful transition of power to the current throne holder, Oba AbdulWaisu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II.

In a statement signed by the Queen Mother of Lagos royalties, she specifically addressed the children of immediate Oniru, Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru who passed on September 23, 2019, to cease management of the kingdom and transfer same to the incumbent.

The kingdom has been in turmoil over the management of the land, leading to clashes between the loyalists of the departed king and his successor.

Quoting her, “We must thank God for the peaceful transition of the enthronement of the new king of Iru-land, Oba AbdulWaisu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II the Oniru of Iru. I urge all princes, princesses and residents of Iru Kingdom to pledge support and loyalty to our new king who is a seasoned administrator and a well-cultured gentleman that will take us to greater heights in the areas of development, education and prosperity for all.

ALSO READ: Bauchi Assembly passes procurement Bureau bill to law

“Once a Prince is crowned and enthroned, we have a responsibility to rally round him and to protect him. Indeed, by so doing, it is not the incumbent we are honouring, it is the throne, our common heritage that we revere and honour. It is the Throne as the custodian of our culture handed down to us by our forebearers that we are protecting.

“I would like to appeal to the management body of the affairs of Iru-land under our revered immediate past ruler to collaborate with our new king so as to effect a peaceful transition. We, the members of the royal kingdoms of Lagos are experts in peaceful co-existence and acceptance of all and sundry. We must continue to lead by this example and therefore all grievances should be settled on a roundtable in-council under the new ruler Kabiyesi Oba AbdulWaisu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II the Oniru of Iru.”

She added that her 47 years of royal experience has shown that kingdoms in the state, have stopped the practice of father-to-son transition due to the involvement of the political class, a veiled message to the late Oniru’s children who also fought for the throne but lost to the incumbent.

She said: “I have followed with utter dismay and pain the occurrences that have arisen in Iru-land in recent times, and if I do not lend my voice with those calling for peace, I shall be guilty of a disservice to the Kingdoms of Lagos. As the Erelu Kuti of Lagos-the Queen mother, mother of Royalties of the Kingdoms of Lagos who has been enthroned since 1974, over forty years ago, I am honoured and legitimately bound to sue for peace.

“I have learnt from our grandfathers with whom I was privileged to sit, rule and acquire great knowledge with wisdom. The Almighty in His great mercy has preserved my life till today to continue to interact with the current generations of Obas who exhibit even more progressive agenda.

“Royal Kingdoms of Lagos are Oyin shi Oyin wo. It has ceased to be a transition from father to son except for some extreme exceptions like the current Oba Elegushi, even the immediate past Oba Oniru otherwise it is by rotation of various family branches. The struggle to attain the throne has become the survival of the fittest among the princes within the legitimate ruling house not even by age or any set order. Thanks to the political class.

“I have seen many transitions from one Oba to the other, it usually starts with struggles and acrimony but once a successor is crowned we usually ‘Je Ebure’ and rally round the new monarch and continue to live in harmony. It will be the same this time also. We are all from one big Iroko tree.

“I, therefore, use this medium to appeal to all the warring parties to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign. Iru-land is a highbrow part of Greater Lagos which has enjoyed relative peace and cordial co-existence. This acumen is the legacy bequeathed to us by our illustrious ancestors which we must guard jealously because therein lies our strength which has made our kingdoms prosperous, sustainable and the envy of others.

“All princes and princesses are reminded that the King is the Father of all, the leader of the members of the royal families and is entrusted with the collective interest and workings of the family. Let us embrace the new era with joy, pride and gratitude to the Almighty, forge a new sense of belonging and resolve to protect our heritage selflessly.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE