Oniru assures security of property rights of allottees

The Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, has pledged that the focus of his kingship will be on security of the property rights of allottees in the kingdom, noting that security of the property rights of allottees was one of the indicators of a friendly investment planet.

Oba Lawal gave this assurance over the weekend at the commissioning of the Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office located on Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island.

He said the commissioning of the office was to assure all sons and daughters of Iru in all walks of life that their properties and lands in the kingdom would never be devalued under his reign.

According to the monarch, the office will see to the progress and challenges of the allottees on issues relating to real estate, buying of lands as well as environmental concerns across Iru Land.

“We have come here today to officially commission the Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office. This is in compliance with the family’s authority in place.

“It is important to also note that the family used to have a property company but it dissolved and the power of attorney of the company has been revoked by the Kabiyesi and the family head of the three ruling houses- Abisogun, Akiogun and Ogunyemi ruling houses.

“This is the office that will now see to the challenges, issues and progress of the allottees. As a matter of fact, security of property rights which is one of the indicators of a friendly investment planet is what this office will focus on.

“Instead of us using another company, we resolved that the family should run its affairs by sons and daughters of Iru land,” Oba Lawal stated.

The monarch further stated that the office would grant investors an unrivaled convenience as well as letting investors, both present and prospective to know that Iru Land was customer-centric, adding that the office would put all issues related to allottees first by giving them a conducive environment to conduct their businesses and transactions.

The Oniru posited that the infrastructure in Iru Land needed to be up-scaled while the existing ones would be regenerated, noting that the office was already in discussion with the Lagos State government to ensure that all the 3043 residents under the watch of Iru Estate had access to portable water.

He stated that the office was structured in such a way that only professionals would be involved in the management of the estate which would also focus on the security affairs while ensuring that the sanitation was close to being a pacesetter for other surrounding estates.

“No portable water in this estate and we are in discussion with the Lagos State government to ensure that the 3043 residents in Iru under the estate watch will have access to portable water,” Oba Lawal said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Urban Development, Mr. Ganiyu Ayuba, noted that Iru Land was lucky to have Oba Lawal, an industrious son, as Oniru.

Ayuba said the Oniru had been in government for many years and had brought that expertise and innovation to Iru kingdom.

“To the Lagos State government, if we have a kabiyesi that is coordinating the family unit which is the starting unit of governance, we are really lucky. We are happy that he is assisting the government to coordinate the environment.

“Security, infrastructure and environment are the focal points of governance; If the kabiyesi can assist in coordinating his kingdom like this, then we are excited and we enjoin all other traditional rulers to emulate him,” he said.

The Managing Director, Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office, Prince Musiliu Ajasa, in his remarks, said that the office was created solely with the residents and investors in mind, noting that its

essence of the office was to increase stakeholders’ confidence in the affairs of the estate particularly on issues such as security, infrastructure, environment and sanitation among others.

According to him, Iru Land had a working vision and as such had commenced the implementation of some policies and projects such as rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads within the estate, construction of a well-equipped health centre of international standard.

Another member of the Oniru ruling houses, Prince Olumide Oniru, said that the idea behind the office was to speed up development in the area, adding that the office would be technologically driven and well manned, and its affairs would transcend beyond the present as it would be about future prosperity and development of Iru kingdom.

