Onion producers refute claims of Niger Republic imports crashing Nigerian prices

Two major stakeholders in the onion value chain—the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) and the Regional Observatory of Onion in West and Central Africa (ORO/WCA)—have dismissed as misleading a recent report alleging that massive onion imports from the Niger Republic are responsible for falling prices in Nigeria.

In a joint statement issued in Sokoto on Sunday, the associations described the report as “false, unfounded, and unsupported by any credible trade or market data.”

The bodies emphasised Nigeria’s dominance in onion production within Sub-Saharan Africa, asserting that the country remains a net exporter of onions—not an importer—especially to neighbouring countries like Niger Republic.

“Nigeria’s domestic production far exceeds that of Niger Republic, which actually depends on our supply during its lean seasons,” the statement noted.

To substantiate their position, the associations presented current market price data revealing that importing onions from Niger is commercially unviable.

“As of July 2025, onions in Niger Republic cost between 35,000 to 50,000 CFA (₦95,000 – ₦135,000) per bag, excluding transport and duty costs. Meanwhile, prices in Nigeria range from ₦90,000 to ₦100,000 per bag,” they explained.

The groups stressed that such pricing patterns clearly demonstrate that the alleged influx of cheaper onions from Niger is economically unrealistic.

Recalling a similar market scenario from March 2025, the statement added that while Nigerian onions sold for ₦40,000 per bag at that time, Nigerien onions were priced at 15,000 CFA (about ₦50,000), further debunking any narrative of cheaper imports flooding Nigerian markets.

Rather than foreign imports, the associations identified internal factors—such as seasonal production cycles, inadequate storage infrastructure, and local supply-demand dynamics—as the real causes of onion price volatility in the country.

“Imports from Niger are minimal and largely transitory, heading to other West African markets. Claims of large-scale imports disrupting Nigeria’s onion market are not only inaccurate but misleading,” the statement clarified.

The groups expressed concern over what they called “sensational journalism” that threatens to distort public understanding and policy around Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“We urge reputable media houses like The Guardian to verify facts with recognised stakeholders before going to press. Such inaccuracies can damage the integrity of our agricultural value chain,” the statement warned.

In a related note, NOPPMAN and ORO/WCA commended the Federal Government, particularly the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), for ongoing interventions aimed at supporting onion farmers, especially those affected by recent floods.

Looking ahead, the organisations reaffirmed their commitment to expanding onion production through modern storage systems, processing facilities, and stronger market linkages to ensure long-term food security and economic development.

They called on policymakers, researchers, and the public to rely on data from credible sources such as NOPPMAN and ORO/WCA when engaging with agricultural trade issues.

“As the backbone of onion production in the region, we remain committed to transparency and collaboration in advancing Nigeria’s agricultural prospects,” the statement concluded.

