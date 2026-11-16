The Onikoyi of Ikoyi Ekiti Kingdom in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Moses Akinwande Ogundana, has appealed to the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, to intervene in promoting peace, mutual respect and religious harmony in Iwo, Osun State and other parts of Yorubaland.

In an open letter dated November 12, Oba Akinwande expressed concern over reported tensions arising from disagreements involving religious and traditional institutions, calling on the Sultan to use his respected position to encourage restraint, dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

The monarch specifically referenced public utterances and commentaries attributed to the Mufty of Iwoland, Sheikh Daood Imran Molaasan, and the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, which he said some members of other faiths and traditional worshippers perceived as hurtful to their beliefs and the Yoruba traditional institution.

He also raised concerns over alleged disparaging and vulgar remarks attributed to the Mufty of Iwoland against the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, whom he described as the head of traditional rulers in Southern Nigeria.

Oba Akinwande noted that Yorubaland had historically enjoyed a remarkable tradition of religious tolerance, where Muslims, Christians and traditional worshippers coexist peacefully, intermarry and participate in one another’s social and cultural celebrations.

The monarch noted that Yoruba traditional rulers are fathers to all their subjects, irrespective of religious affiliation, and the preservation of the long-standing tradition of unity should remain a collective responsibility of religious and community leaders.

The Onikoyi, therefore, appealed to the Sultan to counsel religious leaders and encourage responsible public communication, stressing that Islamic values of peace, tolerance and respect for neighbours should guide interactions among people of different religious beliefs.

He emphasised that the appeal was not intended to create division or antagonism, but to promote understanding, adding that differences in religious beliefs should never become a source of hostility among people who share common ancestry, history and heritage.

The monarch reaffirmed his commitment, alongside other Yoruba traditional rulers, to protect the rights of all religious groups in their domains and work collaboratively with religious leaders to sustain peace and advance community development.

He expressed confidence in the Sultan’s fatherly leadership and capacity to promote national unity, while praying for good health and wisdom for the Sultan and other peace-loving religious leaders in Nigeria.