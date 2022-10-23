Onifiditi confers chieftaincy title on Agunbiade, describes contributions to Fiditi as significant

Onifiditi of Fiditi, HRM Oba Sakiru Oyewole Adekola on Saturday conferred the chieftaincy title of Asiwaju of Fiditi Land on Dr. Babajide Agunbiade alongside his wife, Mrs. Olufunke Agunbiade as Yeye Asiwaju of Fiditi Land.

Speaking, the Onifiditi of Fiditi, said the Installation of both Dr. Agunbiade and Mrs. Agunbiade as Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju of Fiditi Land was not a mistake but a well-deserved honour.

He said one of the reasons for Agunbiades was to thank them for their service to the people and the community and also to encourage them to continue to press forward in doing good and contributing to the welfare and upliftment of the community.

Onifiditi stated that “The man we are here to honour, this son of the soil, the Atóbaáse of Yorubaland, Chief (Dr.) Babajide Agunbiade, along with his amiable wife, the Yeye Atóbaáse of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke Agunbiade is a man who fits the bill.

“His service to humanity is exemplary and his contributions to society in general and to Fiditi, in particular, are significant and so many that if I were to begin to list them now, it would mean that we should all prepare to be here for a very long time I will, however, mention a few which remain indelible and dear to my heart.

“In the years when Fiditi had no traditional ruler, the town was subjected to the cruel menace of land encroachment by some of our surrounding communities.

“The reclamation of seized land and the elimination of encroachment thus became a top agenda at the time of my accession to the throne. In several deliberations on the best way to address this issue, it was Dr. Babajide Agunbiade first suggested the idea of pursuing the matter through the law courts.

“In addition to this, he has single-handedly funded the entire process of litigation which is ongoing at this time.

“Another remarkable contribution is the support provided to the premier secondary school in Fiditi, the Fiditi Grammar School. Chief Babajide Agunbiade is not an alumnus of this flagship institution, yet his devotion, care, and assistance to that establishment have been nothing short of phenomenal.

“For those who may not be aware, our noble son is responsible for the roofing of our town hall.

“As I said before, it might be difficult to leave here today if one were to start listing his many significant contributions My dear Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, in recognition of all you have done to uplift the people and town of Fiditi, we hereby honour you and your amiable wife with the conferment of the titles of Asíwajú and Yeye Asíwajú of Fiditi respectively.”

In his acceptance speech, Agunbiade, who happens to be the Atóbaáse of Yorubaland said he’s overwhelmed with the title saying he will not stop promoting the culture and advancement of Yorùbá nation.

He said “I must thank the Onifiditi of Fiditi Land for conferring on me and my wife this title as Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju of Fiditi Land. This is a good gesture and it will foster me to do more for the development of Fiditi.

Agunbiade is a businessman and one of the leading offshore production experts with over 20 years of experience in the oil industry. He is a Director of Houston-based National Oilwell Varco, the largest oilfield equipment manufacturing company in the world.





In his remarks, the National President of Fiditi Progressive Union (FPU), Mr. Kunle Adetunji, lauded onifiditi for his gesture in installing Dr. Jide Agunbiade and his wife as the Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju of Fiditi land.

He said the installation is the first honorary chieftaincy installation to be carried out by Oba Sakiru Oyewole Oyelere in line with the power conferred on him by the chiefs law of Oyo State (cap. 28).

He disclosed that Agunbiade’s roles played toward the emergence of the incumbent Kabiyesi Onifiditi of Fiditi was outstanding saying “I must confess to you that the entire sons and daughters of Fiditi both at home and in the diaspora shall continue to appreciate this your kind gesture, which has made our town to be devoid of a town without a traditional ruler.

“The installation of Dr. Jide Agunbiade and his wife today as Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju of Fiditi land has not come to us as a surprise package but it is something that one should be expecting, and our Kabiyesi has put a round peg in a round hole.

“The meaning of ‘Asiwaju’ in Yoruba parlance is somebody that will always be in the forefront, so putting Dr. Agunbiade and his wife in the forefront of the Administration of our noble town is a welcome development, as this will hoist the development and progress of Fiditi in all ramifications because of Dr. Agunbiade’s both national and international connections I need to put this before Asiwaju that the town is hungry and seriously crying for the establishment of higher institutions of learning which the town has been due for a long time.”

