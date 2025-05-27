Onídìrí Festival to hold August, celebrates hair art, African & cultural heritage in UK

By: Yusuf Luqman

The organizer of Onídìrí Festival has announced the date for this year’s event. They made the announcement via a Press Release which was issued today.

According to the founder, Favour Ben, this year’s event will be held at Community House Bromley, BR1 1RH on Saturday 23rd of August, 2025 from 12 noon to 6pm.

The Onídìrí Festival, a vibrant and visionary celebration of hair artistry and African cultural expression will captivate audiences across the UK this season. Championing the rich history and creative innovation of African and Nigerian communities, the festival stands at the crossroads of hair, heritage, beauty, and enterprise.

Rooted in the Yoruba word Onídìrí meaning “hair artist” or “one who creates with hair” the festival shines a spotlight on the legacy and evolution of African hair as both an art form and a cultural archive.

From intricate braiding techniques to contemporary hair sculpture and styling, Onídìrí is a powerful reminder that hair is not just aesthetic, it is history, identity, and resistance.

This year’s festival places a strong emphasis on driving African entrepreneurship in the UK, it will feature a curated marketplace of Black-owned businesses, hair professionals, artists, and cultural entrepreneurs and a specialised masterclass for these entrepreneurs to develop their skills in marketing, business organisation, mentorship and many more peaks. The event serves as a dynamic platform for showcasing innovation, fostering collaboration, and building sustainable creative economies within the African diaspora in the UK.

In a conversation with Newsmen, Favour Ben said “Hair is personal,identity and powerful. Onídìrí is about reclaiming narratives and celebrating the beauty that has always existed in African culture, It’s also about championing the talent and entrepreneurship of Black creatives living in the UK today.”

The festival invites audiences of all backgrounds to engage with the beauty and complexity of African hair culture through immersive installations, live demonstrations, panel talks, and art exhibitions while getting to make their hair. In doing so, it relieves the stories of African and Nigerian communities living in the UK, offering a space where tradition meets innovation, and where generations connect through shared history and artistry.