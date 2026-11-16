Ongoing reforms aimed at building more structured, transparent advertising industry — ARCON DG

Director General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, has described the reforms, embarked on by the agency, as critical to building a more structured, transparent, accountable and competitive environment.

Fadolapo made the clarification at this year’s National Advertising Conference (NAC), tagged: “Repositioning the Marketing Communications Industry for the Next Frontier,” held in Abuja.

He stated that the reforms, which include: the 45-day payment threshold and due diligence, local content and talent mandate, and the increasing functionality of the Advertising Offences Tribunal, are intended to strengthen professional standards, improve industry practices, protect consumers and create a regulatory environment that supports sustainable growth.

He, noted that the success of those reforms would not depend on the regulator alone, but on the willingness of all stakeholders to embrace the changes and contribute to their effective implementation.

The ARCON boss stressed the imperative of equipping the nation’s practitioners with the skills needed for a rapidly- changing marketplace, encouraging continuous learning and creating an environment where innovation can thrive.

“At the same time, we must strengthen trust in our industry. Responsible advertising, truthful communication, consumer protection and respect for cultural values must remain central to our practice. Growth without responsibility cannot be considered true progress,” he stated.

Fadolapo, charged regulators, practitioners, advertisers, media owners, technology companies, academics and other industry stakeholders to work together with a shared sense of purpose, move beyond individual interests and recognise that the strength of the industry depends on stakeholders’ collective commitment to its development.

He described the conference as providing an important platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, challenge existing practices and develop solutions that would strengthen the future of the industry.

He added that the event was designed to explore how the industry could be repositioned for the next frontier.

The ARCON boss noted that the next frontier, therefore, demands the industry to adapt, anticipate, innovate, lead and embrace emerging technologies while preserving the creativity, ethics and professional standards that remain at the heart of effective marketing communications.