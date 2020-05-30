 One year in office: We are making steady progress to move forward, Gov Yahaya declares

Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has declared that In line with the commitment of his APC led administration to ensure that the state is firmly placed on a sustainable development trajectory, it started the process of producing a 10-year development plan for 2020-2030.

The Governor In a statewide broadcast to mark his one year in office on Friday explained that the plan is tailored to coincide with the ‘Global decade of action’ for the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the administration’s commitment to human capital development.

To this end, he said that A rigorous process of consultation and stakeholder engagement has started in order to ensure various interests and considerations are captured so as to meet the yearnings and aspirations of a broad spectrum of our people across the state.

The Governor stated, “Let me state that without any iota of doubt, we are now more prudent in managing our resources and entrenching a culture of transparency and accountability in governance. We have set a new record in budget transparency and ensured timely passage of the 2020 appropriation bill”.

He added that “Equally, we have introduced innovative strategies so as to plug leakages and improve state finances. We shall continue to ensure that all funds belonging to the Government are used for the benefits of our people and not for the benefit of any single individual or group no matter how highly placed”.

He also said that in order To aggressively pursue its ambitious development agenda, the administration embarked on a wide range of consultations and engagements with national and international development partners.

“On our part, we have paid over N1.5bn as counterpart funds to various developmental programmes in the areas of health, education, agriculture and environment. Our engagements and commitments have attracted further support from development partners such as the World Bank, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) to mention but a few”, the Governor added.

Considering the strategic location and economic potentials in the North-East sub-region, he boasted that Gombe state has what it takes to remain the destination of choice for investors saying that Already, plans are ongoing to build an Industrial Park and Export Processing Zone for which it has set aside 1,000 hectares of land at Dadin Kowa because of the 40 MW hydroelectric power plant and the huge irrigation potentials that our State is endowed with.

The Governor recounted that on coming to office, the situation he met was very gloomy as the level of dilapidation of the educational and health institutions was unacceptable lamenting that there was complete neglect of rural communities who formed the bedrock of the economic and social development.

He pointed out that, “Available data revealed a high number of out-of-school children, poor performance in basic education, high maternal and child mortality, and water shortages especially in Gombe metropolis and other major towns. Public debt and other liabilities were to the tune of 120 billion nairas and there was a clear lack of direction in governance. This situation led to a huge disconnect between the government and the people that it was supposed to serve”.

“Mindful of our campaign promises, high expectations of the people and the responsibilities placed on our shoulders, we swung into action immediately by commissioning a needs assessment study in order to evaluate the availability and functionality of basic infrastructure and services in our communities. The study covered the entire 114 wards across the State”, he stated.

The Governor also stated that “The outcome of that assessment further validated what we observed during the electioneering campaign which enabled us to know in detail the development needs and priorities of the people. We identified education, health, agriculture, security and rural development as the core priority sectors of our administration. That informed the choice of the people-oriented projects and programs that we prioritize to complete, upgrade or commence in the last one year”.

