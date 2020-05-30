One year in office: So far so good, there’s room for improvement, says Gov Bala declares

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has rolled out the achievements recorded by his administration in the last year declaring that it is so far so good though there is still room for more.

The Governor who featured in a Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC) phone in the programme Friday evening to mark his one year anniversary, said that though he is yet to achieve his plans for the state, steady progress has been made from what he met on the ground one year ago.

Bala Mohammed expressed confidence that before the end of his administration, his ‘Bauchi Project’ for the greater Bauchi will be fully implemented geared towards overcoming the challenges affecting its progress.

The Governor said that “On assumption of office, we have taken measures to ensure sectors of the state’s economy are working as expected, Alhamdulillah we can say most of the projects we awarded in the last one year are at the stages of completion”.

On Education and Health sectors, Bala Mohammed announced the intention of the administration to renovate and construct hospitals and schools across the state, according to him, these will go along way in ensuring effective healthcare delivery and provision of qualitative education.

On his plans towards urban and rural development, the Governor said that already investors have declared interest to key into the expansion and modernization of the state through urban and regional development.

He also said that contracts for the expansion of various communities within the Bauchi metropolis have been awarded to ensure the advancement of the state.

On the journey so far, he said to deliver as expected, he has engaged people with vast knowledge and expertise as members of his administration saying, “My good people of Bauchi state, as you are aware, I have so many plans for you, despite the achievements we recorded in the last one year, I am yet to achieve what I plan for the state”.

He also said, “I have selected people across all the professions to assist me in delivering the mandate given to me by the citizens and to enable me to deliver on the campaign promises.”

On power supply, the Governor announced the release of the sum of N200 million to the State Ministry of Power for the installation of street lights and to ensure stable power supply in the state as contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Governor.

He also mentioned the achievements recorded in the sectors of Agriculture, Water, Youth and Women Empowerment among others and used the medium to appreciate the management Bauchi Radio Corporation for its support to his administration and assured of his interventions for better performance.

