Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has reassured citizens of the state that the task of building New Niger is not negotiable.

The Governor, through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, to commemorate his first year in office, described the last year of his administration as a foundation-laying period.

He noted that his one year in office was full of unprecedented government activities with remarkable evidence of impact in all sectors of the economy.

The Governor further stated that the ongoing infrastructural development across the state under his Urban Renewal policy, the green economy initiative, and the current agricultural revolution in the state, among others, are tips of the iceberg compared to what his administration intends to achieve at the end of its first tenure.

On the issue of banditry , the Governor assured that efforts are being redoubled to tame the tide, maintaining the State of Emergency on thuggery in the State, especially Minna and its environs, subsist.

He reiterated his unwavering willingness and determination for the total transformation of the state.

The governor, while acknowledging the support of the citizens for his administration, enjoined them to sustain the tempo and continue to show understanding as the task is herculean and collective.

