Please, Mr President as matter of urgency, needs to reshuffle his cabinet by firing non-performing cabinet members. Within the last one year in review, policy targets have not been achieved. Therefore, a cabinet reshuffle is needed as it will strengthen the government for better performance and targets shall be achieved in the end.

After forming the cabinet, the president tasked his ministers to get to work immediately as Nigerians won’t tolerate any excuse for failure.

But each passing day, Nigerians hear excuse upon excuse and contradiction of administration policy. The future seems bleak with no anticipation of the light at the end of the tunnel. The administration’s ambitious Renewed Hope has turned into citizens’ renewed frustrations.

President Tinubu instructed his 47 ministers to present their performance scorecards ahead of his administration’s one-year anniversary.

What kind of report does the president expect from the ministers? How can ministers evaluate their own performance? Their valuation will automatically undermine the objectivity of the assessment.

This directive has not been in conformity with the Best Practice across the globe. How can an accused be a judge in his own case?

If the president genuinely seeks unbiased evaluations of the ministers’ performances, he should ask Nigerians for their opinions.

The scorecards presented by the ministers are not appreciable as a substantial percent of the ministers have failed to grasp their roles adequately, while a small percent have performed fairly.

Abba Dukawa, [email protected]

ALSO READ: Southwest Govs adopt “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” song as Yoruba anthem