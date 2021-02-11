One student shot dead in RUGIPO Students’ Union elections

A student of the state-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, (RUGIPO) in Ondo State, was reportedly killed during the Students’ Union Election of the institution.

The student was said to have been shot by some people during the early period of the election.

A student of the school who confirmed the development said the death of the student may not be unconnected with the students union election.

The source explained that some hoodlums suspected to be cultists invaded the school and went on rampage while the deceased has shot during the process.

He said the cultists have been attacking each other group for the last few days before the young man was killed on Wednesday morning.

He, however, said the student was killed outside the school campus during the rampage

The school management has not issued any official statement on the development as the academic activities were not hindered.

Attempt to speak with the school authorities was not successful as the school spokesperson could not be reached.