One stage, 16 states, 44 countries, diverse cultural products as INAC network Nigeria to the world

The 15th edition of the International Arta and Crafts Expo (INAC) is a big success for the creative, MICE and cultural tourism industries.

Attendees described the crafts economy platform that promotes cultural diplomacy as an insecurity jinx breaker which created a global market place for networking and strengthening bilateral ties.

The three-day networking platform deliberately fashioned by the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe to showcase Nigeria to the world through the theme; “Networking Nigerian Arts and Crafts to the world,” is a big testimony of the power of not just packaging but brand positioning using the right tools and strategy with a blend of cultural diplomacy.

The event which rallied the who is who in the creative and cultural tourism economy to a B2B, the networking, entertainment and training platform also attracted 44 diplomatic communities and over 16 states to discuss under one roof at the Ladi Kwali Hall of the Sheraton Hotel Abuja.

INAC venue projected a platform to better tell the Nigerian stories in a new way, using the rich cultural value chain in the arts and crafts economy to strengthen ties with the international communities.

It also showcased a wide range of culinary delight from the states that participated as well as the countries in attendance were not left out as they also used every opportunity the event afforded them to sell their countries offers and where they have comparative advantage.

Though there are more similarity in the crafts and arts displayed by the states and countries at the venue, one unique thing is that each and everyone’s product carried the people’s cultural identity, showing that we may be far apart but there is one thing; culture, that binds us together- this is the firm belief and a window the NACA boss has capitalised on in building a smooth pedestal to bridge the cultural gap.

Also, the event was also an avenue to sensitise Nigerians on the advantages of embracing local products.

With the theme of the expo, “Networking Nigerian Crafts to the World”, NCAC created a one-stop-shop for exhibitors to showcase local crafts, arts, fabrics and other cultural products including snacks and culinary delight exhibited by states and countries.

Nigerian musical bands and artistes were at their best, holding guests spell bound to their fascinating performance which include Nigeria contemporary music and the trendiest Afro-hip pop.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General NCAC, Chief Olusegun Runsewe, said the focus of INAC, which is on consuming and exhibiting local produce, was a deliberate move to consolidate on the previous year’s event to further drive home the need to patronise the nation’s products.

He noted that he deliberately wanted to make culture Nigeria’s new oil by making conscious efforts in projecting the country’s diverse crafts and arts, urging Nigerians to invest in branding local produce for export, adding that good packaging will attract the needed audience.

“INAC, which is in its 15th edition, has continued to pride itself with the main aim which is to networking Nigerian craft to the world through world class exhibition of the finest indigenous arts and craft as well as training participants on different skills acquisition to make them self-employed and job creators.”

According to him, Nigerians are hospitable, accommodating and fun to be with.





Runsewe urged Nigerians to dwell more on telling positive stories about the country rather than duelling on the negatives, encouraging the international delegates to ensure cultural integration through their interactions.

The President of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr Nkereuwem Onung, who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune on the sidelines of the opening ceremony, also appreciated and commended the NCAC boss for his consistent effort at reinventing ways to show to the world that the Nigeria is safe for visitors and tourists as well as safe for investors.

According to Onung “This is the only person that understands Nigeria and knows how to make things work. He knows that the international communities are afraid of the news about Nigeria and with what the Director-General of NCAC is doing, it will calm the fear or tension anyone is having.

“Otunba Runsewe is making a statement with this event and it will go a long way to mutually strengthening the already bilateral relationship we have with the countries represented here today.

“We should continue to leverage on this kind of platform to promote and position Nigeria,” Onung added.

The Malaysian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gloria Corina Peter Tiwet said.” “I am very happy to be here, and I want to inform you all that I am dressed in my traditional costume. I am from the ethnic group, Bidayuh tribe in Borneo Island, Malaysia.

“So, I am honouring this expo by using my traditional costume. It is my way of really appreciating all of you who are also adorned in your traditional costumes for us to see. I am really happy to be here. This is my fourth year in Nigeria and this is our third year in participating in the expo.”

Appreciating Nigeria’s hospitality and cultural heritage, Juan Reus, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Spain, said.” “I appreciate hospitality of Nigeria and the display of kindness in the way I was welcomed. I was an artist and my heart is very close to arts and culture.

“The dances we have seen here today deserve a huge applause, and we all know how hard it is to be together to work out and to train every day. It is not an easy job. Moreover, Nigeria has plenty of diversity in its languages, cinema, and its arts and culture, and that’s something that Spain can relate to. “Spain has also diversity in languages and culture, and that’s a quality that makes us stronger. Diversity goes hand in hand with unity.”

Juan Reus said with its 36 states, unity can be accomplished in Nigeria. “It is art, as human expression, that at the end of the day, transcends language and social differences. Arts make us closer to each other as human beings. So it is in this regard that the theme of this 15th Expo, “Networking Nigerian Crafts to the World” is already a success, because I am not only sharing this evening with Nigeria but with more than 20 other countries.”