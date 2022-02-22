One shot in the face, cars destroyed as hoodlums clash in Kwara

One person was shot in the face and several others were injured as youths suspected to be hoodlums went on a rampage in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident began on Sunday night following a disagreement that later led to a free-for-all at a social function between Isale-Jagun and Adeta youth in the Ilorin West local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the hoodlums from Isale-Jagun that were initially at the receiving end, mobilised themselves to attack those at Adeta, leading to a reprisal attack on Tuesday.

The situation, however, escalated, leading to an exchange of gunfire among them and the massive destruction of over 12 cars.

Guns, cutlasses, broken bottles and other dangerous objects were freely used during the clash which left many residents scampering for safety.

An eyewitness account had it that one person that was shot in the face was battling for his life at a private hospital.

“It started on Monday after they left a social function destroying cars and injuring people in the area. But on Tuesday, they continued on a more dangerous note shooting freely in the process. One of them was shot in the face and he’s being treated at a hospital,” he said.

Speaking on the development, the District Head of Adeta Community, Alhaji Hussein Anafi, called for the intervention of the security agents to prevent further break down of law and order.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said that three persons have been arrested over the fracas.

“Three suspects have already been arrested while the one injured is on admission at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH),” he said.