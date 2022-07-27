One policeman, three civilians die in boat mishap in Bayelsa

According to a statement by the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, the body of the policeman has been found, while the bodies of the three civilians are yet to be discovered. Asinim said “on 25 July 2022, at about 2000 hours, a boat conveying Policemen on surveillance capsized at Korokorosei waterways, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. “One Policeman’s body was recovered while three are missing. The command is yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident. Divers have been deployed to the Area for possible rescue of the missing persons.”

Explaining further, Asinim said that divers have been deployed to the area for possible rescue of the missing persons at the time this report was filed in.