One person killed, three arrested in Kwara cult attack

Suspected cultists on Saturday have reportedly killed one person in a reprisal cult attack in the Ilorin metropolis, the Kwara State capital.

Tribune Online gathered that the corpse of an unidentified body of a young man was seen lying in the pool of his blood, having been shot by suspected cultists at the Surulere area of the metropolis around Total Fuel Station on Saturday at about 08:35 pm.

It was also gathered that a suspected cultist had been killed by a rival cult group along Emir’s Road, Ilorin about three days ago.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on Sunday, the state Police Command said that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the development, just as one motorcycle and one tricycle used by the suspected cultists were also recovered.

“Having arrested some confirmed cultists aftermath of the recent killing of a suspected cultist by a rival cult group along Emir’s Road, Ilorin about three days ago, a report of sporadic shootings by suspected cultists was received by the Divisional Police Headquarters, Surulere, Ilorin around Total Fuel Station on Saturday 5/2/2022, at about 2035hrs.

“On arrival at the scene, detectives from both the Division and the Anti-cultism team dispatched by the commissioner of Police Kwara State was faced with an unidentified body of a young man lying in the pool of his blood, having been shot by suspected cultists.

“Three suspects were arrested, one Motorcycle and one Tricycle used by the suspected cultists were also recovered.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet investigation into the case and all other cult-related cases in the state.

“The CP further ordered a 24-hour aggressive patrol of Ilorin metropolis, while also soliciting the cooperation of all and sundry in the onerous effort by the command to possibly and completely wipe out the ugly menace of cultism in our society.

“Parents and guardians are advised to monitor the activities of their children/wards, they should also ask their children questions when in doubt of their dealings when necessary.

“The CP reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of citizens and residents of Kwara State.”

