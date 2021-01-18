One operative killed, three injured as Air Force kills 30 bandits in Zamfara

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) on Monday mourned the death of the operative attached to the NAF Special Forces, SF Section 1 of Operation HADARIN DAJI, Aircraftman Sunday Enwa, who died during an encounter with armed bandits at the Maje Riverline near Yar Katsina under Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the Director of Public Relations and Information of NAF, Air Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, NAF lamented that the deceased paid the supreme price while three others who sustained gunshot wounds during the operation have been evacuated for medical treatment.

He explained that the operation was executed when the troops from Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) at Kekuwuje, Kwatarkwash and Maru, comprised mostly of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces (SF) personnel, were mobilized in response to reports that scores of armed bandits, along with a large number of rustled livestock, were spotted heading towards Kekuwuje-Yar Kastina Road

AVM Daramola stated that based on credible information, the troops made contact with the armed bandits along the Yar Katsina Road and overpowered them with superior firepower in the ensuing gun battle.

According to him, “the troops subsequently pursued the bandits and cornered them at the Maje Riverline and neutralized 30 of them.

“Unfortunately, one NAF SF personnel, Aircraftman Sunday Enwa, who fought gallantly during the encounter, paid the supreme price while three others, who sustained gunshot wounds during the operation, have been evacuated for medical treatment.”

He disclosed that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserated with the family of the fallen hero and prayed that the Almighty God granted his soul peaceful repose.

He added that the CAS also urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, to rid the North-West of all criminal elements.

