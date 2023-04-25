Tension gripped the Moniya community in Ibadan on Tuesday following a clash between police officers and suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo Boys.”

The incident, which occurred at the Moniya Motor Park, resulted in the death of a police officer while several others sustained injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation began when police officers mounted a roadblock during a search and stop operation along the Ijaye-Iseyin road.

In an attempt to escape, one of the suspected Yahoo Boys allegedly shot at the police officers, but the bullet misfired and hit one of the officers, leading to his death.

Following the incident, economic activities in the area were paralyzed as shops, the Moniya Butchers Market and the garage were all locked. Fearful residents also stayed indoors to avoid arrest.

One resident, Nurudeen Aponmode, reported that the deceased officer’s colleagues fired several gunshots and tear gas canisters into the air while returning to their office, to scare onlookers.

The Operation Burst patrol officers and police officers from the police command headquarters, Eleyele, were later deployed to the scene to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the death of the police officer, who he said was attacked by hoodlums during the lawful discharge of his duty on the road.

The PPRO also stated that the police officers were on a mission to stop and check the alleged driver of an SUV car, based on credible intelligence obtained through visible policing duties.

However, the driver of the SUV car refused to comply, leading to a chase by the police officers, which ended at the garage where the hoodlums were waiting.

According to the PPRO, “the hoodlums attacked the officers unprovoked and attempted forcefully dragging a rifle from one of the officers which led to a shot being discharged from the barrel during the process of the struggle.”





He added that the deceased officer paid the ultimate price, suffering a fatal blow to his skull inflicted by one of the hoodlums while preventing them from dispossessing him of his firearm.

The body of the deceased officer has since been deposited at the State Morgue for post-mortem examination, while seven suspects have been arrested, and twelve motorcycles impounded in connection with the incident.

In another development, the Commissioner of Police (CP) has ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a journalist and Oyo State correspondent of Silverbird Television, John Alabi, who was allegedly apprehended by police operatives during the incident.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (DC SCID) has been assigned to take over the case for detailed investigations.

The CP urged residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or molestation.

