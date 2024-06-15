The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has come out to say that its operatives stormed bandits’ hideouts in Kogi State and the nation’s capital, Abuja, respectively, recovering exhibits, neutralising one, and arresting three in the process.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, was quoted as saying, “In the continuous effort against criminality in FCT, operatives from Utako Divisional headquarters led by CSP Victor O. Godfrey stormed an identified kidnappers hideouts in Chikara, Kogi state bordering FCT, and Zuba, Abuja, in a streak of clearance operation between June 8 and 13, 2024, and arrested three suspects: Mahammadu Isa, 27’m’ of Dantata Abuja, Likita Idris, 27’m’ of ”Kogi state, and Isiyaku Muhammedu, 22’m’ of Kogi state.

“The sudden appearance of the police operatives in the kidnapper’s camp resulted in a gun duel. However, the bandits were overwhelmed by the firepower of the police operative, as one of the bandits by name Abdusallam Abdulkadir got hit during cross-fire, and the three suspects were arrested.

“The suspects have confessed to being involved in a series of kidnapping incidents and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs.

“An English pump-action gun, a locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges, cutlasses, knives, and items reasonably believed to be charms were recovered from the suspects.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, the commissioner of police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, reiterates the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the residents of the nation’s capital.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE