One killed, six arrested as rival groups clash in Osun

No fewer than six hoodlums have been arrested by the Osun State police command in connection with the killing of a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man in Ikire area of Irewole local government area.

The suspects who are now being interrogated by the State Criminal Investigations Department of the command were said to have been given useful information to the police on the clash.

Tribune Online reports that trouble started last Saturday at the Sango area of the town when a gang of hoodlums invaded a shop of a woman with dangerous weapons and insisted on collecting money from her before she could transact any business for the day.

The woman was said to have given them a certain amount of money which they collected and left with.

A few minutes after, another set of people stormed her shop again to request the same settlement.

The woman however declined, a development that infuriated the thugs who wanted to beat her and shut her shop.

Another gang of members that arrived at the scene insisted that they would defend the woman.

In the ensuing melee between the group members who wielded dangerous weapons including Dane guns, cutlasses, clubs, cudgels and others, several of them sustained injuries.

The development also led to the killing of one of the hoodlums whose corpse is said to have been deposited at a nearby hospital mortuary.

Informed sources stated that police officers command stormed the scene, made arrests and prevented the situation from going out of hand.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the arrest in Osogbo, stated that the police are investigating the circumstances that led to the killing of the deceased.

The police spokesperson also assured that no stone would be left unturned to bring the perpetrators to book.

