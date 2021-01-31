One killed, scores injured as Lagos Island area boys clash

One person has been killed and scores of others injured in a renewed rivalry clash between hoodlums from Agarawu and Onala areas of Lagos Island in Lagos State.

Vehicles and shops were also over the weekend vandalised by the rampaging hoodlums, who also took advantage of the situation to rob unsuspecting traders and residents of the two Lagos Island communities.

The renewed clash has been blamed on efforts by the two groups to control motor parks and collection of levies in the areas.

The deceased man has been identified simply as Sulaimon Escaper, a resident of Agarawu area, whose son was accused to be a member of the hoodlums in the area.

The late Sulaimon was said to be brushing his teeth in front of his Agarawu residence, when hoodlums from Onala area, who were on a reprisal attacked, macheted him to death.

Tribune Online gathered that the two warring groups have for long been at war but that the latest crisis started last week when a youth from Onala was attacked by the Agarawu boys.

A resident of Agarawu, who simply identified himself as Alfa Raheem said: “Escaper was in front of his residence at Agboole Oya area of Agarawu when he was attacked.”

The resident also said that “He was said to be brushing his teeth when he sighted the hoodlums and dodged at a corner in the area.”

“The boys saw him and recognised him as the father of one of the Agarawu boys and they macheted him in the neck. He died on the spot.”

The resident also added that “Another resident, Goriola, was also shot for allegedly rescuing some of their victims. He is still at the hospital ”

Another resident, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Each time the elders of both sides tried to settle the crisis between the two groups, they shared tangible money to them for settlement but the waring youths still continued with the bloody fight and use the avenue to rob innocent people, particularly the traders around the areas.”

The two groups are always taking advantage of the situation to attack and rob innocent residents and passers-by.

“Imagine, when the hoodlums were returning from where they went to bury escaper on Friday, they attacked traders and passers-by around Tinubu area,” the resident said.

They also vandalised many vehicles and looted some shops as traders scampered into different directions for safety.

Efforts to get the reaction of the image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, as at the time of filing this report failed as calls to his mobile phone lines were not answered.

