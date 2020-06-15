One killed, many injured in Kwara communal crisis

One person has been reported killed in a communal crisis between Fulani herdsmen and indigenes of Lata in Patigi local government area of Kwara State.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that many sustained varying degrees of injuries in the incident which happened on Sunday afternoon.

It was also gathered that dangerous weapons like knives, cutlasses were used by the people, as pandemonium enveloped the agrarian community while the crisis lasted.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said normalcy has been returned to the area.

“We learnt that some indigenes of Lata community in Patigi local government area of the state accused the Fulani herdsmen of riding their motorcycles in a dangerous and rough manner. The Fulani herdsmen were confronted and an altercation ensued between the two parties over the way the Fulani men had acted.

“It was gathered that one of the Fulani men sustained serious wound during the melee that followed. We also learnt that the Fulani herdsmen left the scene to mobilise and came back for a reprisal attack on the indigenes of the area.

“While many of the Fulani herdsmen were reportedly wounded in the crisis that ensued, one of the indigenes was reportedly killed and many sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“When we got the information, the commissioner of Police deployed some of our men to the area. However, calm has been restored and our men are still there to monitor the situation,” he said.

