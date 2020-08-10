One person has been confirmed dead in a robbery incident at a popular hotel in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Sunday night.

According to an eyewitness, the unidentified victim of the robbery incident was said to be a middle-aged man and one of the customers in the hotel located along Sultan road, off Ibrahim Taiwo road, Ilorin.

An eyewitness said: “The robbers numbering five, all wearing black attire, stormed the hotel at around 8:40 pm on Sunday night shooting sporadically in the air. We all scampered to safety.

“They ransacked everywhere taking phones of customers, money among other valuables. We had to run inside the toilet to hide.

“When we came out after the robbery, we met the lifeless body of a middle-aged man and the manager in a pool of blood. The manager was immediately rushed to the Ilorin General Hospital for treatment.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident, said no life was lost in the bloody incident.

Okasanmi said that the command had begun an investigation into the robbery attack, promising that the suspects would soon be apprehended.

He said that three persons, which included the hotel manager, barman of the hotel and one other were shot by the robbers, making them sustained serious injuries.

He said the injured are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the metropolis.

