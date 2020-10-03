One killed, four injured in Onitsha road accident ― FRSC 

One person, yesterday, lost his life in a fatal road traffic crash involving a brown mack truck with registration number XX 837 JJD and a yellow Daihatsu Hijet bus without registration number beside Toronto Hospital along Asaba- Onitsha expressway Onitsha, Anambra State.

Eye witness account has it that the crash was caused by brake failure of the truck leading to loss of control by the truck driver then crashing into the Hijet bus which landed into the nearby drainage.

The Ag. Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Anambra State Command, Mr Kamal Musa, who confirmed the accident in a statement said it happened at about 1735hrs.

According to Musa, a total of five(5) male adults were involved in the crash with varying degrees of injuries and were taken to Toronto Hospital by FRSC team from Upper Iweka while one male adult who lost his life was deposited at the morgue after being confirmed dead by the doctor.

Both FRSC men Onitsha Unit and that of Upper Iweka Outpost are on ground managing traffic and ensuring that obstruction is being cleared.

He said the Sector Commander in the State, Andrew A. Kumapayi while sending his condolences to the deceased family and wishes the injured victim quick recovery, has advised motorists to always inspect their vehicles before embarking on any trip and take routine vehicle maintenance very serious as road traffic crashes are avoidable.

