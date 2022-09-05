One killed during clash over tax collection in Delta

A clash over tax collection on sand dredging in Igbidi Community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, has claimed one life.

The killing happened in the early hours of Monday, according to information made available to our correspondent.

The information suggested that the vice president of one of the warring factions of the community was with the deceased in a bus within the community when gunmen opened fire on them.

Amid sketchy details, the person in the passenger seat of the car was hit and died while the driver and others escaped with gunshot injuries.

It was also gathered that troops of Amphibious Battalion at Oleh had earlier been deployed to the community to restore peace and order the previous day (Sunday) before the killing.

Sources said the conflict might not be unconnected to leadership tussle over sand dredging in the community.

“Available information received at about 3.30p.m on Sunday, September 4, by troops of Amphibious Battalion at Oleh revealed there was a fracas between rival groups at Igbidi as a result of leadership tussle.

“The troops, in conjunction with the police and other enforcement agencies in the community, immediately conducted a show of force in the area to restore law order.

“Subsequently at about 9:00a.m on Monday 5th September 2022, further investigation received from one of the factional leaders revealed that his community’s vice president who was riding in a car with another person within the community this morning was shot at by yet-to-be-identified persons.





“The incident led to the death of the passenger while the factional community vice president sustained some injuries, but he’s presently in stable condition.

“On receipt of the report, the troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion at Oleh were again despatched on patrol to the community to link up with the police to de-escalate the tension created while efforts were ongoing to track the unidentified gunman that shot at the duo.

“The commanding officer 181 Amphibious Battalion is also on his way to Igbide community to confirm the situation and assist the police in managing it,” a statement obtained noted.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, has confirmed the incident, adding that operatives from the command had been deployed to avert a reprisal.