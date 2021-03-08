One killed, cars damaged as gunmen attack drinking spot in Delta

Gunmen have killed a middle-aged man, Prince Muvi Unagha, after a shooting incident at a drinking bar at Evwreni community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was also gathered that the marauders destroyed no fewer than four cars in the attack.

The gang is believed to be members of the disbanded community vigilante loyal to a monarch which has been fingered in the reign of terror in Evwreni.

In a renewed hostility, the gang reportedly stormed a popular drinking joint in the community at about 4.00 pm and opened fire on the people there.

Sources said some youths at the bar suddenly saw three cars in a convoy pull over and the occupants opened fire at them, leading to pandemonium.

In the melee that followed, Unagha, who was said to be riding on a commercial motorcycle quickly instructed the rider to make a U-turn to escape.

As they made an attempt to escape, some of the gunmen who were also riding on motorcycles trailed and shot him in the leg.

Sources said the deceased was rushed to the Central Hospital, Ughelli after first obtaining a gunshot statement from the A Division, Police Headquarters, Ughelli died of excessive bleeding.

Unagha’s death has thrown the community into tension as some residents have started relocating for fear of reprisal attack.

The Delta State acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the killing of Unagha at Evwreni on Saturday, but added that the police were on the trail of the suspects in order to bring them to book.

It will be recalled that no fewer than eight persons have been gruesome murdered and fortunes destroyed at Evwreni community which has been embroiled in security crisis for more than a year.

