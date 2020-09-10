One killed as tipper rams Toyota Camry in Lagos

A tipper, on Thursday, rammed into a Toyota Camry along Lekki-Epe Expressway Lagos State, killing one person and leaving others seriously injured.

LASEMA Response Team, LRT, at an earlier operation on Thursday rescued one adult male and extricated another who was crushed to death.

The unidentified adult male that was extricated, was driving a Toyota Camry with registration no. KSF 920 FF which was crushed by a heavy-duty Tipper with registration no. ENU 576 ZZ laden with granite.

The incident which occurred at Alasia Bus Stop, inwards Abraham Adesanya, along Lekki-Epe Expressway left the other male occupant with leg injuries when rescued alive and was administered first aid by LASEMA Paramedics.

Preliminary Report on the Road Accident at Alasia Bus Stop inwards Abraham Adesanya, along Lekki-Epe Expressway has it that, “On getting to the incident scene, a Toyota Camry salon car with registration number KSF-920FF was found accidented.

“Further investigations revealed that the car was run into by a granite laden tipper truck with registration number ENU-576ZZ (Enugu) as a result of brake failure.

“The driver of the car was severely crushed by the impact of the collision and died instantly.

“He was extricated from the vehicle by an expert team of the LASEMA Response Squad.

“Another victim who suffered leg injuries was rescued alive and administered first aid by the LASEMA Paramedics

Team.

“The vehicles were recovered off the road on to lay by nearby.

“The combined efforts of The LASEMA Response Team, FRSC, LASTMA, LNSC and the Nigerian Police Force worked together to ensure a swift recovery.”

