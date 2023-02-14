By: Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja.

One person has been killed in a clash between farmers and herders in Ole-Esu community in Omalla local government area of Kogi State.

According to a resident, Abdullahi Ako, who disclosed the incident to newsmen, stated that many cows were also killed during the clash.

He explained the incident started on Saturday when migrating herders were sighted destroying crops in Ole-Esu community.

“This weekend, tempers flared up and a crisis resulted between herders and residents of Ole-Esu community. We learned that one person was killed and many cows were also killed,” he said.

“We are not against the herders passing through our land, but they should respect our own means of livelihood. It’s heart-wrecking to see what one laboured for destroyed just like that.”

Another resident, Ebiloma Edime, said, “The herders should respect our source of food, income and livelihood as we respect theirs.”

They, therefore, appealed to the government at all levels and security agencies to come to their aid to avert reported planned reprisal attack.

The state’s police spokesman, SP William Aya, while confirming the incident, said, “The situation is already calm. Police and other security agencies, including vigilantes and hunters, are keeping surveillance over the areas with keen interest.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sexually transmitted infections, left untreated, can cause cancer, infertility, blindness —Obunge





A medical expert, Professor Orikomaba Obunge, says that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remain a big problem in Nigeria and some instance when left untreated can lead to long-term irreversible outcomes like cancer, infertility and blindness…

MC Oluomo: Remove Lagos REC now, Atiku tells INEC

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, over allegations of being partisan and compromised…

Feb 25: Peter Obi is a man I’ll be proud to call president – Mr Macaroni

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, popular Nigerian social activist and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, popularly called Mr Macaroni has said he would be proud to see the flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi emerge president…