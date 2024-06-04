The Federal Operations Unit Zone A (FOU A) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday night, stated that it’s officers in collaboration with men of the Nigerian Army, have successfully repelled an attack from a smuggling gang, killing one in the ensuing melee while a Customs officer sustained injury.

According to the FOU Zone A statement signed by its Spokesman, Theophilus Duniya, the incident occurred on Sunday morning, June 2, 2024, at approximately 0300 hours.

“A joint patrol team comprising FOU Zone A personnel and some soldiers intercepted a boat carrying smuggled rice and vehicles by the waterside in Badagry, Lagos.

“While evacuating the goods, a group of men, led by an individual armed with charms and a matchet, attacked the team, injuring a Customs officer in the face and a soldier on the leg.

“The personnel acting in self-defense, maimed the leader of the gang to prevent him from inflicting more injuries on the personnel and was evacuated for immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, he later died en route to the hospital.

“The Comptroller of FOU A, Kola Oladeji, commended the Army and Customs personnel for their bravery and professional conduct in the face of the dangerous attack.

“He reiterated the Unit’s commitment to combating smuggling and urged parents and community leaders to discourage their wards from engaging in criminal activities that could put their well-being and other citizens at risk,” the statement read.

