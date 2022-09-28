One killed as cultists invade beer parlour in Kwara

A gang of suspected cultists have reportedly shot a drinking joint operator, identified as Tajudeen, to death around the Saw Mill area of the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered from residents of the area that the incident occurred around 10:00 pm on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the cultists invaded the victim’s drinking spot, where some of his friends were having birthday celebration before he was dragged out and shot at close range.

“Tajudeen operates a cool spot opposite the IGS gate before Gerin Alimi and also engages in clearing of cars from the Benin Republic.

“Some of his friends were having a birthday celebration at his cool spot when they came. They first smashed his head with a bottle before he was shot at close range,” a resident, Mr Ayo Abdulmalik, said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it was a cult-related killing and investigations have commenced on the issue,” he said.

