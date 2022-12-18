One killed, another injured in Bauchi fatal crash

The Bauchi state sector command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of one, with another injured in a car crash in the Darazo LGA of the state.

The crash occurred on Saturday and was reported to the FRSC operative in Darazo.

The crash according to the FRSC occurred in Gabarin village on the ever-busy Darazo – Kari – Maiduguri highway, located 15 kilometres from the Base of the Zebra 45 in Darazo Town.

The fatal crash involved 2 Vehicles, a DAF trailer with registration number, FKY64XA, and a BAJAJ with registration number, DAL923 XA all used for commercial purposes belonging to NURTW.

The number of people involved was 5 all male adults while one male adult was killed and another one injured.

According to the FIR from the FRSC, the probable cause of RTC was dangerous driving on the part of the drivers.

The injured victim and the corpse were evacuated to the General Hospital Darazo for medical attention and confirmation of death.

