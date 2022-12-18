One killed, another injured in Bauchi fatal crash

Latest News
By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
One killed, Fleet operators FRSC Bauchi, Over 16000 farmers benefit, Five died others injured, Bauchi cases HIV treatment,Man friend girlfriend Bauchi , 2 killed11 injured, Bauchi joins open government,, Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 12-year-old minor, one Dayyabu Abdullahi of Magama Gumau in Toro LGA of the state for allegedly kidnapping a 3-year-old girl., Convoy Bauchi Commissioner crash,Bauchi NSCDC assures ,  Armed gunmen kidnap Bauchi ,One shot with arrow in the eye, others injured in Bauchi communal clash

The Bauchi state sector command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of one, with another injured in a car crash in the Darazo LGA of the state.

The crash occurred on Saturday and was reported to the FRSC operative in Darazo.

The crash according to the FRSC occurred in Gabarin village on the ever-busy Darazo – Kari – Maiduguri highway, located 15 kilometres from the Base of the Zebra 45 in Darazo Town.

The fatal crash involved 2 Vehicles, a DAF trailer with registration number, FKY64XA, and a BAJAJ with registration number, DAL923 XA all used for commercial purposes belonging to NURTW.

The number of people involved was 5 all male adults while one male adult was killed and another one injured.

According to the FIR from the FRSC, the probable cause of RTC was dangerous driving on the part of the drivers.

The injured victim and the corpse were evacuated to the General Hospital Darazo for medical attention and confirmation of death.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Newly Redesigned Naira Notes Insufficient In Banks

ALTHOUGH the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week said it had commenced distribution of the newly redesigned naira notes to Deposit Money Banks across the country, commercial banks in major cities…

We’ve Recovered Over N201bn From Oil Firms In Royalty Default ― EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has so far recovered over N201 billion from oil firms defaulting on royalties to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the 3 per cent statutory payment…

Shops, Residential Buildings Razed As Fuel Tanker Skids Off Road, Catches Fire In Ibadan

A  filling station, shops and residential buildings went up in flames on Thursday evening as a fuel tanker skidded off the road and caught fire at Apata in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State…


Google’s Trending Nigerian Searches Of 2022

Google has released the results of its ‘2022 Year In Search’, revealing the most searched terms, people, actors, musicians, topics, questions and more that captured the interest of Nigerians the most throughout this year…

You might also like
Latest News

2 killed,11 injured in Bauchi auto crash

Latest News

Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his friend in Bauchi

Latest News

Bauchi N-power beneficiaries appeal to Buhari on exit packages

Latest News

2023: Bauchi Police warn political parties against electoral violence during…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More