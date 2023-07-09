Tragedy struck on Sunday at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Gold FM, Ilesa, Osun State, when fire engulfed the broadcasting station and razed down part of the establishment, seriously injuring a staff member.

The injured person, whose identity remained unknown when filing in this report, is said to be responding to treatment at a private hospital in the town.

Sources at the broadcasting station, which made this known in the evening, said the fire outbreak destroyed the broadcast equipment and affected the station transmission hall.

Informed sources added that the burning of the building lasted for about two hours before it could be quenched by residents of the town and some staff of the corporation who briskly acted to the incident.

While reacting to the incident, Osun Police Command Public Relations Officer Yemisi Opalola said police officers were equally available at the incident scene to quench the inferno.

According to her, the police operatives joined the residents to extinguish the fire. Let us always observe safety measures regarding our appliances to prevent an inferno. An investigation has commenced into the incident.

” When the fire started, the police responded to distress calls and render helps in putting off the fire”. She stressed.

Also Read: