Michael Ovat

Police Operatives in Anambra State have killed one gunman, during an attack on Ogidi Police Station in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this to journalists in a press release in Awka, on Monday.

He said: “Today 13/2/2023 by 2:15 am, police operatives foiled an attack by armed men on the Ogidi Police station, demobilize one of the armed men, and recovered many expended cartridges and 25 litres of PMS.”

He said the hoodlums suspected to have come to burn down the police facility arrived at about 2 am in large numbers, using cars and motorcycles.

“They came in their numbers with an unmarked Toyota Hiace bus, a Toyota Hilux and three motorcycles, and started shooting indiscriminately and attempted to gain access into Ogidi Police Station, Idemili North.

“They were fiercely resisted by police officers on duty and due to the superior gunfire of the operatives, the hoodlums fled the scene while one of the armed men was neutralized by the operatives.”

Ikenga said the police facility is intact, and that no casualty was recorded on the side of the police.

He added that the area has been reinforced by the tactical teams of the command, the operation is still ongoing and further details of their hunt for the perpetrators will be revealed subsequently.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that there has recently been a renewed attack on police facilities and personnel in Anambra State by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Recently, a police facility in Ihiala was attacked, while Obosi and some other parts have experienced the same.

The most recent was the killing of three policemen from Delta State Police Command, who was on official duty to Abia State.

The men were intercepted in Ihiala, and three out of the four of them in the vehicle were murdered.