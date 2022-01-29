One feared killed in raid by Police in Kwara

One person suspected to be a student of the Kwara State Polytechnic (Kwarapoly) has been feared killed in a raid by operatives of the Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) of the state command of the Nigeria Police at Oyun area in the Ilorin East local government area of the state, located near the state-owned institution.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened at Lajolo community, a settlement located near the institution and is inhabited by a number of students of the Kwarapoly.

The detailed situation leading to the death of the person was still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

However, the Tribune gathered that there was a raid/operation on Friday night till Saturday morning by the law enforcement agents, while some residents of the community reportedly prevented arrest by the security operatives.

It was gathered that the security operatives had left the scene on Friday night and returned to the area Saturday morning to carry out their assigned duty to the displeasure of the people.

The Police, it was gathered shot in the air amidst a tense situation that later ensued, while a stray bullet reportedly hit some people inside their houses in the area.

It was also gathered that the situation led to a chaotic situation in front of the Kwarapoly gate as students reportedly blocked the road in protest of the reported killing of the victim of the incident by the police.

Also, it was gathered that the situation prevented some students of the tertiary institution from writing their ongoing first semester CBT examinations on Saturday, while unconfirmed reports had it that the school management had agreed to reschedule the exams to a later date.

Another version of the development said that the operatives were men of the NDLEA, while it was also said that the security operatives were in the community to arrest suspected internet fraudsters.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the state commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, has detailed detachment of police operatives to the area to restore calm.

“There is presently an ongoing security situation around Kwara Polytechnic gate, CP Tuesday Assayomo has detailed detachment of police operatives to the area to restore calm, the immediate and the remote cause or causes of the situation is yet to be ascertained, a detailed report will be released as soon as it becomes clearer, please.”

