One feared dead in Ilorin cult clash

A suspected cultist was confirmed dead while evading police arrest in Ilorin on Friday morning, as several others sustained varying degrees of injury when cultists clash in the metropolis.

The Tribune Online gathered that the dead cultist, identified as Musbau Saheed, plunged to his death when he jumped into the Surulere canal in the metropolis.

It was gathered that inter-community fight had ensued among suspected cultists/hoodlums from Baboko, Oja Tuntun and Surulere communities in the Ilorin metropolis, leading to the cult clash.

It was further gathered that the police from Surulere and other divisions were drafted in to restore normalcy, thereby arresting suspects as some people sustained injury in the process.

It was gathered that some of the hoodlums mobilized for a reprisal attack with the aim of forcing a release of their arrested colleagues at the Surulere police division, thereby leading to a fierce exchange of fire from both sides.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that men of the command had gone out to put a chaotic situation involving two cult groups under control on Friday morning, adding that some arrests were made.

“The command hereby wishes to allay the fear and anxiety of the people of Ilorin, especially in Baboko area where some hoodlums blocked the road, preventing the free flow of traffic this morning, in protest of the incident of the arrested suspected cultist, who in an attempt to escape from the police took a dive into the river close to the scene of the arrest, the hoodlums took to the street and blocked the road.

“It happened that, the arrest came on the heels of actionable intelligence available to the Command, indicating that some suspected cultists were assembled at an uncompleted building in Baboko area in readiness for an attack, A team of detectives was detailed to the scene.

“Two of the suspects were arrested, while taking them to the station, one of the suspects by name Musbau Saheed ‘m’ jumped into a nearby river close to the scene. An attempt by the police and fire Service Officers to rescue him was delayed by hoodlums who made the rescue attempt difficult. Eventually, he was rescued and taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“The commissioner of police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega visited the scene and directed a discreet investigation into the matter, he also ordered that effort must be geared towards arresting the fleeing members of the group.

“The CP advised members of the public to go about their lawful endeavors without any fear, as the police are on ground to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, please,” he said.

It is recalled there had been recurrent cases of cult clashes and related deaths, accounting for no fewer than 10 deaths this year alone.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. One feared dead in Ilorin cult clash ; One feared dead in Ilorin cult clash ; One feared dead in Ilorin cult clash ; One feared dead in Ilorin cult clash.