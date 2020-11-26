One feared dead as armed robbers attack bank in Ondo, cart away millions

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure 
A nine-man robbery gang on Thursday raided a Union Bank in Ode Irele in Irele local government area of Ondo State, carting away with an unspecified amount of money while one person was feared dead.
An eyewitness said the robbers arrived at the bank around 4:10 pm and blasted the security doors with explosives suspected to be dynamite before carting away several millions of naira in an operation that lasted about 45 minutes.
According to the eyewitness, the robbers shot sporadically into the air to scare away residents and traders while residents flee the scene to avoid being hit by stray bullets.
He said the robbers, however, did not injure any of the bank workers and operated without any hindrance for about 45 minutes.
The whole community was turned to ghost town during the operation as some travellers travelling through the road abandoned their vehicles while some of them had to make a detour to avoid being victims of the robbers.
The eyewitness, however, said one person was hit by a stray bullet and said his lifeless body had been taken to the hospital in the area.
He said: “After finishing the operation inside the bank, the robbers started shooting sporadically to scare people away and to ease their escape.
“As they were shooting, strayed bullets hit some people while many were injured while trying to run for safety.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident but said: “I have heard about the robbery but the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) in the town is yet to give me the details.”

