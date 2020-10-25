One fear dead as hoodlums loot COVID-19 palliatives in Anambra

One hoodlum on Saturday evening feared dead, after he fell off the trailer conveying food items suspected to be COVID-19 Palliatives owned by Anambra state government in attempt to loot and was ran over by the truck.

Tribune Online gathered that the youths under the guise of EndSARS protesters in Awka have ambushed and looted a trailer conveying COVID-19 palliatives stored in a warehouse to an unknown location in the state.

And that the youths were earlier successfully repelled from the State Emergency Management (SEMA) warehouse in Awka where the food and other materials were packed by a combined teams of soldiers and policemen.

The hoodlums however, regrouped and tried to force open the warehouse, causing some government officials to order the loading of the foodstuffs in a trailer to a different location.

The first trailer was, however, ambushed at popular Aroma Junction, while being moved to an undisclosed location, while foodstuffs, including bags off rice, noodles and others were looted by the irate youths.

But at moment soldiers have taken over Awka, shooting in the air to scare away the hoodlums.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE