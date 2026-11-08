One dies in lone accident along Gbagada-Oworonsoki Expressway

One person died in the early hours of Sunday in a lone accident along the Gbagada-Oworonshoki Expressway in Lagos State.

The accident reportedly occurred when a six-tyre Mercedes truck lost one of its tyres while in motion, causing it to overturn on the road.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the crash in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, on Sunday.

Adebayo explained that “security findings indicate that the truck, which was conveying assorted consignments, including numerous sealed bags and newly branded event chairs, was travelling at considerable speed when its front tyre suddenly burst, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

“In the ensuing struggle to stabilise the truck, an elderly male passenger seated in the front cabin was flung out of the vehicle and struck his head against a sharp object. The impact proved fatal, resulting in his instantaneous death.

“LASTMA’s Night Rescue Team, which was conducting strategic surveillance of vehicular movements across major traffic corridors in the state, promptly mobilised to the accident location and immediately cordoned off the scene,” the LASTMA spokesperson said.

He continued that “the operatives immediately evacuated the deceased from the busy carriageway into a Lagos State Emergency Medical Services (SEHMU) ambulance, thereby eliminating further exposure of the victim and preventing the possibility of another catastrophic incident involving approaching motorists.

“The rescue and traffic management operations received substantial inter-agency support, with personnel from Pedro Police Division providing essential security reinforcement, while officers of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service also participated in the emergency response.”

Adebayo also stated that “in a deliberate effort to forestall secondary collisions and protect other road users, LASTMA personnel strategically positioned traffic cones and deployed appropriate emergency warning signals to demarcate the accident location, enhance motorists’ visibility and ensure the safe management of approaching traffic.”

The overturned truck, due to the considerable volume and nature of its cargo, could not be immediately recovered.

Consequently, arrangements were made to transload the assorted consignments into another empty truck before the vehicle was fully recovered.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, describing the fatality as a painful and avoidable loss that underscored the grave consequences of compromised road safety practices.

Bakare-Oki particularly condemned excessive speeding, describing it as a dangerous driving behaviour that substantially reduces a driver’s reaction time, compromises vehicle stability and aggravates the severity of road traffic incidents, especially when unexpected mechanical failures occur.

He maintained that the devastating consequences of the incident could potentially have been less severe had the truck been travelling at a reasonably controlled speed, notwithstanding the sudden tyre burst.

According to him, roadworthiness, speed moderation and strict compliance with established traffic regulations are indispensable prerequisites for safe motoring, particularly for operators conveying heavy consignments along densely populated urban highways.