A man believed to be a pastor has died, and four people were injured when the Dunamis church structure fell during a prayer session.

The incident occurred on Monday at the Dunamis Church, Mission Ward North Bank in Makurdi, Benue State’s capital.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the victims were observing prayers when the building of the church collapsed on them.

According to the eyewitness, who identified himself as Nath, “As soon as we heard the building collapsed, some of us rushed to the place to rescue them.

“In the process of doing that, we found out that one person who we later understood to be the pastor of the church died, and four other people sustained injury.

The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Batholomew Onyeka, confirmed this to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said, “Something like that happened; just one person died in the process.

“You know, when debris falls on people like that, the immediate reaction is what happens to the victims, so, people who rushed there were able to rescue four people, only one person died.

“The injured people are responding to treatment.

