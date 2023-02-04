One person has been reported dead, and another injured during a sporadic shoot-out by Nigerian Soldiers in Apata, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Eyewitness report reaching the Nigerian Tribune indicates that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, 4th February 2023.

The eyewitness told Tribune Online that they only saw soldiers’ vehicles pass through Brent, and all they heard were gunshots.

“Everyone ran for their lives; some lay on the floor to prevent stray bullets.”

The eyewitness also revealed that a stray bullet hit a young man identified as Samuel, a commercial motorcyclist, who allegedly died instantly.

Another female casualty is presently receiving treatment at Lafia Hospital in the NNPC area.

The reason for this shooting is yet to be known as we await further confirmation from the police and relevant authorities in the area.

Efforts to reach the Nigerian Police as at the time of filing this report proved abortive.

Recall that there were pockets of protests on some parts of Ibadan Friday owing to the unavailability of new naira notes that have led to national outcry.