ONE dedicates 2022 Africa Award to ‘organisation committed to rebuilding resilient Africa’

ONE, a global, non-partisan organisation campaigning to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa, has hinted at the condition for winning the $100,000 prize for its 2022 Africa Award.

It said the award would be given to a visionary organisation that is committed to rebuilding a resilient Africa by generating opportunities that would assist in reshaping the continent’s economy and prepare its youth to thrive in an evolving world.

The ONE Africa Award, now in its 12th edition, honours African organisations dedicated to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and providing the world with a blueprint for building a better future.

The award recognises, incentivises and provides a platform to showcase the exceptional work of organisations founded by Africans and based in Africa.

The organisation, in a statement, noted that “before the pandemic, the lack of decent jobs and opportunities was already a pressing issue in Africa but the socio-economic ramifications of COVID-19 are hitting young people in the continent rapidly and the consequences are harsh.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

It said: “Young Africans are confronted with various aftershocks, including disruptions to education, lack of access to training and income losses due to economic pressures and are presented with even greater difficulties in finding good quality jobs.

“Inspired by our#JobsNowAfrica Campaign which advocates for the creation of 15 million decent jobs annually in Africa by 2025, this year the award will be conferred to an organisation which provides opportunities for young Africans to gain the skills and experience needed, through excellent job and educational opportunities that raise their aspirations and professional networks.”

The statement quoted Serah Makka, Interim Africa Executive Director at the ONE Campaign, as saying: “Africa is demographically the world’s youngest continent. By 2030, one-fifth of the global labour force – and nearly one-third of the global youth labour force – will be from this region.

“While 10 to 12 million youth enter the workforce each year, only three million formal jobs are created. The pandemic has exerted extraordinary social, economic and health challenges on African countries and has exacerbated the social inequalities impacting the most vulnerable.

“The $100,000 prize will focus on African ingenuity. The award will be given to a visionary organisation committed to rebuilding a resilient Africa by generating opportunities that will assist in reshaping the continents’ economy and prepare its youth to thrive in an evolving world.”





According to the statement, the call for applications will run from September 2, 2022, and close on September 30, 2022

FG Pays N289m To 74 Victims Of Police Brutality

ONE dedicates 2022 Africa Award to ‘organisation committed to rebuilding resilient Africa’

Southwest PDP Backs Atiku, Insists Ayu Must Go

ONE dedicates 2022 Africa Award to ‘organisation committed to rebuilding resilient Africa’