One dead, two injured in Lagos car accident

At least, one person has been confirmed dead in a car accident at Ikota, along Lekki-Epe expressway area of Lagos state.

Tribune Online also gathered that two other male adults sustained different injuries.

A statement issued to newsmen by Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, said the accident involved a wine coloured Toyota Corolla with registration number FJK 353 GC and an unidentified hit-and-run truck which reportedly rammed into the car from behind.

He noted that the Toyota Corolla car was said to have rammed into a roadside culvert from the impact of the collision when the unidentified truck hit it from behind, while on the motion.

“Investigation carried out at the scene revealed that while the Toyota car was on motion, an unidentified truck ran into it from behind.

“Upon these impacts, the Toyota car rammed into the roadside culvert. The unidentified truck fled the scene immediately the incident occurred.

“An adult male lost his life as a result of the incident and 2 adult males reportedly taken rushed to the hospital before the arrival of responders to the scene.

“The car has been recovered to a nearby layby whilst the fatality has been extricated with aid of the Light Rescue Equipments and bagged as the LASEMA Response Team awaits SEHMU for transfer of the commodity to the morgue,” he stated.

