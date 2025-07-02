One dead, several injured as another grenade explodes In Kano

It will be recalled that the tragic incident comes just days after another deadly explosion on June 21, 2025, in the Hotoro Eastern Bypass area of Kano, which claimed at least five lives and injured 15 others, raising renewed concerns about the circulation of unexploded ordnances in scrap markets across the state.

An eyewitness said the blast, which occurred at a local scrapyard around 5:30 p.m., was reportedly triggered by an old, unexploded hand grenade that detonated while scrap materials were being offloaded.

However, according to preliminary investigations by the Bomb Disposal Unit (BOMPOL), the explosive device — believed to be a vintage military hand grenade — was unknowingly mixed with other metallic scrap items in a semi-trailer bearing registration number PKM 709 ZY.

Painfully, 55-year-old labourer Hamisu Uzairu, a resident of PRP Kwanar Jaba Quarters in Nasarawa LGA, lost his life in the incident.

The investigation revealed that he was pronounced dead at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he and other victims were rushed for emergency treatment.

However, six injured victims — Sani Ahmed, Najib Sani, Jabir Tijani, Wada Abdullahi, Huzaifa Yusha’u, and Bilyaminu Sani — are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital for varying degrees of injuries.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama confirmed the details of the explosion and the identity of the deceased.

While the owner of the scrapyard, Jamilu Zakari Salisu, promptly alerted the Dala Divisional Police Headquarters, prompting a swift response from security operatives who cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

Authorities are now working to determine the origin of the grenade and whether additional explosive materials may be present in other scrap supplies.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the Kano State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement regarding the explosion.

