Tragedy struck on Monday in Garkogo Village, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, following the collapse of a mining site after heavy rainfall.

One person was killed, and about 30 others, including the site manager Alhaji Ibrahim Ishaku, were trapped underneath the collapsed site.

However, at least six persons narrowly escaped death and were rescued unscathed.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah, disclosed this in a press statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Minna, the state capital.

He identified the company involved as “African Minerals and Logistics Limited.”

The NSEMA Boss however noted that the cause of the collapsed Mining site was as a result of the rainfall impacts that softened the soil.

The statement added that at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that one person had been confirmed dead, while six persons were rescued with severe injuries, while about 30 others, which includes the site manager, Alhaji Ibrahim Ishaku were still trapped as of yesterday.

According to the NSEMA Boss, “The rescuers have had to run for their/ dear lives as the mining site kept falling inside in Galkogo village of Shiroro LGA yesterday, 3rd of June 2024.

The statement disclosed further that due to the unacceptable nature of the environment as a result of banditry activities, the information on the incident was very scanty, including rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the DG, NSEMA, Alhaji Baba Arah explained that excavators have been deployed to the scene for the rescue operations.

In another development, the Agency has also confirmed the receipt of reports of persistent banditry activities in shiroro and Mashegu Local Government Areas of the State.

“This time around, a village called Adogo Mallam was attacked on Sunday, 2nd June 2024, and six persons were kidnapped, while on Monday, 3rd June 2024 in Tunga Kawo communities located about three kilometres away from Erena community of Shiroro LGA was attacked where over 20 persons were kidnapped with hundreds of cows rustled”, the statement further disclosed.

