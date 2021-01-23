One dead, other in coma as commercial vehicle collides with truck in Osun

At least one person has been confirmed dead while another one is in a coma in a lone road accident that occurred along Iwaraja- Omo-Ijesha of Oriade local government area of Osun State on Saturday.

The accident which occurred at 11.30 a.m of the day said to have involved a light blue Commercial Vehicle with registration number EKY 940 XW which collided with a truck due to over-speeding and disobedience to road traffic regulations.

Speaking on the accident through a statement by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson in Osun State, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi stated that, two persons were involved in the accident but one died while the other is in a coma with severe injuries.

“The corpse of the dead victim has been taken to the morgue, while the injured was rushed to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa for treatment.

“It was a lone accident. A light blue Commercial Vehicle with registration number EKY 940 XW collided with a truck due to over-speeding and disobedience to road traffic regulations.

“We have cleared the area to enable free flow of traffic without any gridlock, while our patrol team and Zebra 19 Ambulance took the corpse to the mortuary,’’ the statement read in part.

“Road users should always be conscious when making use of the highways to avoid unfortunate incidents which might lead to an untimely death.”

She further charged them to avoid reckless driving and other anti-roads behaviours that could cause a problem for them while on wheels.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…commercial vehicle collides commercial vehicle collides

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..commercial vehicle collides commercial vehicle collides

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE