One dead, many trapped as three-storey building collapses in Lagos

It was a bleak Saturday for residents in the Yaba neighborhood of Lagos State as a three-storey building under construction caved in, leaving one dead and an unconfirmed number of workers trapped.

The building located at the Akanbi Crescent, Yaba area collapsed barely two weeks after the Probe Panel into the 21-storey building collapse in Ikoyi on November 1st, 2021 submitted its report.

As at 8 .30 pm, one male adult was confirmed dead while two others were rescued by the team of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Osanyintolu, who was coordinating the rescue and recovery efforts, said the operation is still ongoing.

It was gathered that a section of the building which is still under construction collapsed onto another building beside it.

While the cause of the collapse is not yet known, an eyewitness who spoke with journalists said a part of the building had collapsed last year.

She disclosed that the construction went ahead despite the collapse as no appropriate authorities weighed into the matter.

Another resident on Lawani Street said her car was affected last year when a section of the building collapsed.

However, she said the construction continued despite the police being called in.

On the spot report from LASEMA read: “Upon arrival at the incident scene, a 3-storey building under construction was discovered to have collapsed.

“Further investigation revealed that the construction workers were on site when the structure came down.

“With quick deployment of the agency’s heavy-duty equipment, one adult male has been successfully pulled out of the rubble.”

It was gathered that the commissioner, Ministry of Special Duties, Bamgbose Martins; Commissioner of Physical Planning, Tpl Idris Salako; the Nigerian Police and Lagos Fire Service, Taskforce were on the ground at the incident site.