One dead, many injured as cultists clash over ‘protection money’ in Delta

A suspected cult member was killed while some others were injured after clashes between cultists in Sapele, Delta State.

The dead man, identified as Tega, was reportedly chased from the New Road area of the town down to Irato road before he was killed near Richard Continental Hotel, Sapele.

The clash by cultists reportedly began last week in the town as two rival cult groups, Baggar and Aiye confraternity, engaged in a supremacy battle.

Sources said the clash began when a leader of one of the cult groups demanded money, known as “protection money,” from a rival cult member.

It was gathered that when the rival cult member refused to pay, he was beaten up and this angered members of his cult group who went on reprisals.

It was gathered that on Tuesday night, the suspected cultists operated freely in the Vitaform area of Amukpe, where gunshots rent the air till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Tribune Online also gathered that some of the suspected cultists, on Wednesday night, came to Oriaki Road and pursued a man down the street to Christmas Road junction where several persons were injured.

Although the Commissioner of Police, Delta State command, Mr Muhammed Inuwa, could not be reached to confirm the incident, stains from Tega’s blood were seen on the spot where he was killed.

