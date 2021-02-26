One dead, four fatally injured in drive-by shooting in Yenagoa

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have attacked a popular business settlement along Erepa Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, killing one Auwal Bashir and injuring four others in a drive-by shooting.

According to sources, the gunmen allegedly came in an unmarked Toyota Camry car and shot at residents in the area that is densely populated at about 12:30 am.

A resident who did not wish to be mentioned told Nigerian Tribune that the attack may be connected to a cult-related clash, saying that the area is popular for harbouring notorious cultists.

The police in a statement signed and issued by its Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, urged the public to remain calm as the command has launched an investigation into the drive-by shooting.

Part of the statement read, “On 22 February 2021 at about 2130 hours unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists in an unmarked Toyota Camry car shot at some residents in front of their shop at Erepa and zoomed off.

“Policemen responded swiftly and rescued five victims to the hospital. However, one Auwal Bashir who was fatally injured died in the hospital. The other victims are responding to treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

“The suspected cultists proceeded to Agudama Epie at about 2145 hours and shot at one Paul Marcus Ivinbeke ‘m’ 23 years in a shop. The victim was rushed to Tobis Hospital, Akenfa where he eventually died.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Mike Okoli, has ordered police detectives to fish out the hoodlums who perpetrated this dastardly act and appeals to members of the public to volunteer useful information that will assist the command in its investigation.”

